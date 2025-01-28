Breaking: Few Days After Another Tanker Explodes In Niger State, 4 Feared Dead

Another tanker explosion has occurred in Niger State

The incident happened in Kusogbogi, a boundary community between Agaie and Lapai Local Government Areas

An eyewitness, Adamu Mohammed, confirmed that four people were inside the tanker at the time of the explosion.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

This comes just a week after a tragic tanker explosion in the Dikko area of Niger State claimed 98 lives.

There have not been a formal report from the FRSC and other relevant agencies



