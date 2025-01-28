Gov Fubara Celebrates 50 Birthday Anniversary ...Promises Sustainable Changes

Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers, received visitation of leaders, elders and critical stakeholders of the State, who came to felicitate with him as he attains 50th Birthday.

The visit was at Government House in Port Harcourt on early Tuesday morning.

Governor Fubara spoke: "I sincerely, in all my life, have never subscribed to celebrating birthday, more especially this one. That is the truth about it.

"I am really happy but I had some drop of tears in my when I came to this place.

"It is not sad tears but tears of joy that people could love me this way.

"I appreciate it even when I have not done anything for them.

"Honestly, I want to thank everyone of you. I, honestly do appreciate this honour on this special birthday.

"I want to say that I will still be the Fubara that you know. Power will not change me.

"I will still make sure, that what I hold dear in life, will be God and my respect for people I will continue to maintain.

"Power will come, power will go but I will still remain the Fubara that you know.

"With your support, that Rivers State that we all yearn for, we will definitely, achieve it.

"Even if we don't get it completely, we will put those things in place that will channel us and drive us to that Rivers State, with your support.

"That is the only thing that I know I can assure you. I will not do anything, act in any matter that will bring disgrace to myself or to everyone of you that have come and have decided and ready to sacrifice everything for us.

"This morning is a birthday morning. It is not a morning to discuss politics. It is a morning to say I am happy, I am 50 years according to you.

"But the most important thing is that I am celebrating my Golden Jubilee. It means that I have joined the league of the old men from today.

"I want to thank everyone of you. Honestly, on behalf of my wife, my kids that are not here, but they are with us in spirit, I thank you.

"Honestly, I can't pay you back, it is the Almighty God that will reward you, everyone who has made sacrifice to make sure that this evening is worth it."