Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor's Daughter Dies Seven Months After Wedding

The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Akon Eyakenyi has lost her daughter Dr. Eyankeyi Blessing, who passed away today. 

 According to reports, Mrs. Blessing, who recently tied the knot just seven months ago, succumbed to complications arising from childbirth.  

She passed away at a hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

CKNNews also gathered that she also lost her baby in the process

Sympathies and messages of condolence have been pouring in from government officials, politicians, and friends, offering support to the grieving family during this difficult time.

This unfortunate incident comes just few month after her boss, Governor Umo Eno lost his wife.

