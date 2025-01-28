Breaking: Conflicting Reports Spread On Alleged Capture Of Nigeria's Most Wanted Bandit Bello Turji

byCKN NEWS -
There are conflicting reports  that Nigeria's most dreaded and notorious bandit, Bello Turji, has been captured finally 

It was gathered that he was captured in Zamfara few hours ago which has remained his fortress by the Military 

In recent days the military had intensified an onslaught on his stronghold in Zamfara during so many of his commanders and foot soldiers were eliminated 

lt was learnt that he made a last-minute efforts to rally support from fellow bandits commanders, but each of them turned his entreaties down. 

Though the military high command on Tuesday denied his capture but some of the people in the known said he has been moved to Abuja for further interrogation 

If the news is true , the development is seen as a significant victory in the fight against banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

Similar news of his arrest in the past were quickly denied by the bandit who posted several videos of his existence 

During his reign , he killed hundreds of people and received millions of Naira in ransom and also rustled thousands of cows 

He recently imposed heavy taxes on several communities in Zamfara State

