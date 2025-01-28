Man For Cutting Off Wife's Wrist In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command, through its operatives attached to Okpuje Division, on January 26, 2025, have arrested one Sunday Echege, a 33-year-old male resident of Ibagwa-Agu Farm Settlement in Ibagwa-Ani community, Nsukka LGA, for severing the left wrist of his wife, Chinonso Echege.

The arrest was made possible with the assistance of law-abiding members of the community, and the machete used in committing the crime was recovered from the suspect.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect, who has confessed to the crime, claimed he acted out of suspicion that his wife was involved in extramarital affairs

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the command, SP Daniel Ndukwe, says the suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.





Ndukwe added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to ensure a thorough and timely investigation, followed by the prosecution of the suspect. He further urged couples to resolve their differences through love, understanding, and legal means, rather than resorting to violent criminal acts.