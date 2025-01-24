Bianca Ojukwu Appoints Sun Newspaper Editor Magnus Eze Media Aide

South East Bureau Chief of The Sun Newspaper, Nze Magnus Eze has been appointed as the Special Assistant on Communications and New Media to the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs (State), Iyom Bianca Ojukwu.





A letter conveying his appointment, dated January 8, 2025, was signed by Amb. Bello Kazaure Husseini, Director, Administration, at the ministry.





Eze, a seasoned journalist, brings his vast contacts and experience in media practice to the new assignment.





He is expected to play a very prominent role in pushing the strategic communication components of the foreign policy of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, which focuses on Democracy, Development, Demography and Diaspora, otherwise known as 4-Ds.





Eze hails from Mgbom N’Achara in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.





Born June 25, 1969, he began his basic education at Ikwuano Primary School, Mgbom Okposi.





He later went to Eziokposi High School as one of the pioneers of the community secondary school and wrote his terminal examination in 1987.





He proceeded to the University of Uyo in 1988, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Arts in 1992.





Eze, who is also a doctoral student of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), holds a Master's degree in Mass Communication from the same institution.





He observed the mandatory national service at the Mass Communication Department of Ogun State Polytechnic (Now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic), Abeokuta in Ogun State and on completion, joined Newswatch Magazine.





He has had a flourishing career in media practice spanning about three decades.

A onetime Editor of Newsday Newspaper, Abuja (2004-2006), Deputy Editor, Newsworld Magazine, Regional Correspondent of South Africa-based AU Media, Eze is currently Assistant Editor/South East Bureau Chief, The Sun Newspaper.





He is married to Anenechi with whom they have five children.





As part of his community development effort, he, in 2014, founded The Mezie Okposi Organization warehousing Mezie Okposi Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Mezie Okposi Charities and Okposi Geriatric Project.





The organization has impacted positively on the youth and the old people in areas of leadership, value orientation, culture preservation, capacity building, and community service.





Nze Magnus, as he is popularly called, is a good man.