Lagos State Shuts Down Oshodi Pedestrian Bridge Over Safety Concerns

In a decisive move to prioritize public safety, the Lagos State Government has announced the immediate closure of the pedestrian bridge linking Oshodi Bus Terminals 2 and 3. The decision was prompted by concerns over the structural integrity of the bridge, as highlighted by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, in a statement released on Friday.


According to Mr. Osiyemi, preliminary assessments revealed significant structural issues that posed a risk to users. "The safety of our citizens is non-negotiable, and we are committed to taking swift action to address potential hazards," he said.


To ensure the safety of pedestrians, the contractor responsible for the initial construction of the terminals has been directed by the Office of Infrastructure to install concrete barriers at both entrances to the bridge. This precautionary measure will prevent access to the compromised structure while the necessary evaluations are conducted.


The commissioner further explained that the closure would facilitate a comprehensive structural integrity assessment to determine whether the bridge requires repairs or a complete reconstruction.


In the interim, pedestrians are advised to use an alternative bridge located just 30 meters away. The government has assured the public that updates on the bridge’s status and future plans will be communicated promptly.


