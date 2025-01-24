OOU Undergraduate Arrested For Stabbing Roommate

The police in Ogun state have arrested a 25-year-old 500 Level Business Education undergraduate of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago Iwoye Ogun State, Koya Ayodeji, for allegedly stabbing his roommate, one Ayobami Ajayi, a 21-year-old male and a third-year Mass Communication student of the same university in the lower abdomen, during a minor argument regarding noise disturbances in his room on January 21.

Koya told the police that he had cautioned the victim to reduce his noise but he refused. He said this led to a heated argument and in the process, he got angry and st@bbed Ayodeji in his stomach.





Police sources say the investigation showed that Koya Ayodeji is suspected to be under the influence of hard drugs. He was arrested, and immediately, the divisional police officer contacted a medical examiner to conduct a toxicology screening.





The victim was rushed to the Ogun State University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu for medical treatment surgery was performed on him and he is said to be in a stable condition.





The suspect will be charged in court as soon as the investigation is completed,