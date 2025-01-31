Army Confirms Soldier's Death During Road Walk In Lagos

UPDATE ON THE TRAGIC  INCIDENT DURING ROUTE MARCH IN YABA LAGOS 

Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to inform the general public of a tragic incident that occurred this morning,  Friday 31 January 2025, during the Bi-Annual Route March near Myhoung Barracks in Yaba, Lagos State.


The route march, which is an NA training exercise designed to enhance operational readiness, involved NA formations across Lagos State.  The exercise had earlier been announced on various media platforms  to create public awareness. 


Tragically, a driver in a private vehicle recklessly ran into the participating troops resulting in the death of a soldier with others sustaining various degrees of injuries.


The deceased has been  deposited in the mortuary while the injured are currently receiving medical care at 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Yaba, Lagos.The 81 Division Military Police in conjunction with other relevant security agencies are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to this incident.


The General Officer Commanding 81 Division NA, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, wishes to express his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased soldier while praying for the speedy recovery of the wounded. He has also called for calm among the public as investigation into the sad occurrence has commenced. The Division remains steadfast in its commitment to training and readiness to discharge its duties despite this devastating event. Furthermore, this tragic loss will not deter the Division's dedication to safeguarding the lives and properties within its Area of Operations in accordance with the NA's constitutional mandate.


OLABISI OLALEKAN AYENI

Lieutenant Colonel

Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations

81 Division Nigerian Army

31 January 2025

