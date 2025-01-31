Obi Boosts Faith Nursing College With Additional N20m Donation

The Anglican Bishop of Nsukka, Rt. Rev. Aloysius Ezeagbo, has described his encounter with Mr. Peter Obi as an act of divine providence, orchestrated through the intervention of his brother bishop, the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka, Most Rev. Dr. Godfrey Onah. He spoke yesterday, Thursday, January 30, 2025 during Obi’s visit to Faith Nursing College, Nsukka, where he donated an additional 20 million to further the institution’ s infrastructure development.





Bishop Ezeagbo recounted how Bishop Onah had initially mentioned the nursing school project to Obi, who, during a wedding in Enugu first mentioned it to him. Deeply moved by the initiative and recognising its potential impact on healthcare education, Obi expressed his commitment to supporting the project, the cleric said. Since then, he has remained steadfast in his engagement, ensuring that the college receives the necessary support to thrive.





The bishop expressed profound gratitude for “Obi’s concern for humanity,” recalling how his first donation of 20 million came at a time when the project faced significant financial constraints. The latest contribution, arriving at yet another crucial moment, will provide the much-needed impetus to sustain and expand the institution’s academic and infrastructural growth, he added.





Describing Obi as a courageous and exceptional leader with an unusual passion for education, Bishop Ezeagbo praised his consistent efforts in uplifting educational institutions across the country. He emphasised that Obi’s interventions go beyond mere philanthropy as they reflect a deep-seated belief in the transformative power of education.





With this renewed support, the cleric said further, Faith Nursing College stands poised to make greater strides in its mission of equipping future healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge to serve society effectively.





In his remarks, Obi commended the bishop’s vision and dedication to improving access to quality education in the region. He reaffirmed his “commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance learning opportunities, particularly in sectors as vital as healthcare training.”