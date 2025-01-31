Alleged N868.4m Fraud: Witnesses Narrate How Former Acting Accountant General Diverted Defence Ministry’s Funds





The trial of former Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku began on Friday, January 31, 2025 before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja with witnesses narrating how the defendant as former Director, Finance and Account in the Federal Ministry of Defence opened multiple bank accounts through which he allegedly diverted the ministry’s funds.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting Nwabuoku on a nine-count amended charge, bordering on money laundering to the tune of N868, 465,000 (Eight Hundred and Sixty-eight Million, Four Hundred and Sixty-five Thousand Naira).





At Friday's proceedings, Prosecution Counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, presented two witnesses. The first, Prosecution Witness, PW1, Eucharia Ezeobi, a Zenith Bank staff, while being led in evidence disclosed that she opened four companies' accounts, namely: Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited, Turge Global Investment Limited, Laptev Bridge Limited and Arafura Transnational Afro Limited meant for contractors with the Federal Ministry of Defence and further disclosed that much of the funds moved from the accounts were done by cash withdrawals, a move which she said, the defendant significantly benefited from.

The accounts opening packages, marked Exhibits PWB” were identified by the witness when they were shown to her by the court as prayed by defence counsel, Isidore Udenko.

On his part, the Second Prosecution Witness, PW2, Felix Nweke, who was the Deputy Director, Account and Expenditure under the supervision of Nwabuoku as the Director Finance and Account, Ministry of Defence, told the court that the defendant instructed him to open the four companies’ accounts and subsequently moved funds from the Federal Ministry of Defence Security Operation Account to the companies’ accounts. He further disclosed that funds in the accounts were usually withdrawn in cash and handed over to the defendant.





The defence counsel sought to know from PW2 if the withdrawals were initiated by the defendant alone or if there was an authority higher than him. The witness in his response disclosed that he only took instructions from the defendant, who was his boss in the ministry’s chain of command.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter till February 26, 2025 and March 5, 2025 for continuation of trial.



