Yuletide: Over 600 Journalists Get Rice Palliative From New NUJ FCT Council Exco

In a demonstration of unwavering commitment to members' welfare, the Grace Ike-led Executive Committee of the NUJ FCT Council has initiated the distribution of over 600 bags of rice to support its members during the festive season.





The event, held at the NUJ FCT Secretariat, was marked by an air of excitement and camaraderie among members. Attendees exchanged cheerful pleasantries, reflecting the season's spirit, as they eagerly awaited the chairman's remarks. Many expressed gratitude for the thoughtful gesture, which underscored the union's dedication to its members' well-being. The lively atmosphere was a testament to the initiative's impact, fostering unity and a shared sense of purpose among council members.





Commenting on the initiative, Grace Ike stated, "We have started distributing rice to our members to celebrate the festive season. Christmas is a time to honour the birth of Jesus Christ while promoting peaceful coexistence, love, and unity. This initiative reflects our oath of allegiance and our resolve to foster joy, peace, and unity among NUJ FCT Council members."





This welfare gesture is unprecedented in the history of the FCT Council. Grace Ike reassured members that this is just the beginning of many initiatives aimed at improving their well-being.





"We are reaching over 600 members based on the last congress register as the criterion for distribution. This approach encourages participation in the union and demonstrates to our members that the union belongs to them," she explained.





She further emphasised the EXCO's transparency and dedication, saying, "This is the first batch, and we plan to roll out a second batch in January. We are fully committed to accountability, efficiency, and transparency in our operations."





Reflecting on their first few weeks in office, Ike remarked, "Despite being in office for less than a month and not receiving any formal handovers or resources, we immediately began working. Our driving force is the passion for humanity and the need to give back to society. We are committed to selfless service, humility, and dedication in all we do."





In a show of gratitude, chapel leaders commended the Grace Ike-led administration for the bold and unprecedented welfare initiative. Speaking on behalf of the chapels, a representative said, "This initiative demonstrates the council's sincere commitment to member welfare. It has strengthened our confidence in the current leadership and its ability to deliver impactful services. We are deeply appreciative of the thoughtfulness and hard work that made this possible."





This initiative highlights the NUJ FCT Council's focus on fostering a stronger bond among its members while setting a benchmark for welfare-driven leadership.