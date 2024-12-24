EFCC Arraigns Man for N108m Fertiliser Fraud In Kano

The Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Sanusi Hashim for allegedly misappropriating and converting to his personal use, the sum of N108,000, 000 (One Hundred and Eight Million Naira).





Hashim was arraigned before Justice Kabiru Dabo of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Zaria on a one -count charge of misappropriation contrary to Section 293 and punishable under section 294 of the Penal Code.





He was alleged to have collected a total sum of N108,000,000 from one Ahmad Mohammad Liman and Basiru Mohammad for the supply of fertilizer but instead misappropriated and diverted the money for his personal use.





The lone-count charge reads ‘’That you Sanusi Hashim sometime in April 2020 under the jurisdiction of the Kaduna State High Court dishonestly misappropriated and converted to your own use, the sum One Hundred and Eight Million Naira (N108,000,000) property of one Ahmad Mohammad Liman and Basiru Mohammad for the supply of fertilizer from Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals and you thereby committed an offence under Section 293 and punishable under Section 294 of the Penal Code’’.





The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.





Counsel to the prosecution, Bright C. Ogbonna prayed the court for a trial date in view of the defendant’s plea.





Consequently, Justice Dabo remanded the defendant in a Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter to February 10, 2025 for hearing of bail application.