Nigerian Army Decorates 35 Newly Promoted Major Generals





The Nigerian Army held an investiture ceremony on Monday, December 23, 2024, to decorate 35 newly promoted Major Generals at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1 in Asokoro, Abuja.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, who was the Special Guest of Honour, lauded the officers for their courage, dedication, and professionalism, which earned them this significant career milestone. He highlighted that their elevation serves as a testament to their sacrifices and commitment to national service.

Addressing the officers, the CDS stressed the importance of their roles in tackling the nation’s pressing security challenges. He described their promotion as a symbol of hope for Nigerians and a clarion call to intensify efforts in safeguarding the nation and defending democracy.

He urged them to remain steadfast, loyal, and dedicated to their duties while ensuring the welfare of the troops under their command.General Musa also expressed gratitude to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for approving the promotions, assuring the President of the officers’ unwavering commitment to national service.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, congratulated the officers and their families, emphasizing the vital role of family support in their achievements. He reminded the officers to uphold the trust placed in them by the Nigerian Army and the nation.

He expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his strategic leadership, as well as to the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, and the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Muhammad Bello Matawalle, for their support.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Major General LG Lepdung expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for endorsing their elevation. He pledged the officers’ dedication to the ideals of service and their resolve to work collectively for the betterment of the Armed Forces and the nation.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Senator Abdulazeez Musa Yar’adua, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army; Honourable Aminu Balele, Chairman of the House Committee on Army; Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; representatives of the Chief of the Air Staff and the Inspector General of Police; and former Chiefs of Defence Staff. Also present were Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, Commandants of Army training institutions, representatives of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), and other well-wishers.



