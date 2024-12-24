Breaking: Dele Farotimi Regains Freedom After Meeting Bail Conditions

Dele Farotimi, a human rights advocate, has been released from the correctional centre in Ekiti state after meeting his bail conditions.





Farotimi was released on Tuesday morning.

Last Friday, a magistrate court in Ado-Ekiti granted N30 million bail to Farotimi.

Dele Farotimi, an activist lawyer and author of the book Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System, has reiterated the truthfulness of his allegations against Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday after his release from the Ekiti State Correctional Centre, Farotimi stated, "I have never lied against anyone. If I don’t know, I will say I don’t know. The truth is enough—it is the only weapon with which you can slay the monster called Nigeria.”





Farotimi was detained earlier this month over allegations of defamation against Afe Babalola, founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD). He was granted bail by a magistrate court in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, December 20. The bail conditions included a bond of ₦30 million, two sureties (one of whom must own property), the submission of his passport, and a restriction on granting media interviews following his release.





Having fulfilled the bail conditions, Farotimi was freed. Despite the restrictions, his recent statements signal his intent to continue standing by his claims and advocating for what he believes to be the truth about Nigeria's justice system.







