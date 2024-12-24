Ibadan Stampede: Court Remands Ooni’s ex-Wife , Agidigbo FM CEO In Prison Custody

A Chief Magistrate Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, has ordered the remand of three key figures in connection with last week’s tragic stampede at Bashorun Islamic High School.


The individuals include Mr. Abdullahi Fasasi, the school’s principal; Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, the proprietor of Agidigbo FM; and Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ile Ife.


Presided over by Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi, the court’s ruling came on Tuesday, following their arraignment by the Oyo State Police Command.


The proceedings took place under heightened security, with a crowd of family members and interested parties gathered outside the courthouse.


The defendants face four-count charges related to the incident, as outlined by the police prosecutor, who cited a violation of Section 324 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.


After hearing the charges, Chief Magistrate Ogunkanmi ordered that the trio be held at Agodi Correctional Centre while awaiting further guidance from the state prosecutor.

