Veteran Journalist Ladi Ayodedi Makes Bold Debut On Roots 97.1FM With Compelling New Show HEART MATTERS

To the younger generations, the name Ladi Ayodeji may not ring a bell , but you cannot write or say anything about entertainment journalism without mentioning Ladi Ayodeji

Most Nigerian popular artistes and celebrities of the older generations owe their success to this amiable humble man

Roots 97.1FM is proud to announce the debut of a groundbreaking new program hosted by veteran journalist Ladi Ayodedi. Titled HEART MATTERS the show promises to be an eye-opening exploration of modern relationships, societal norms, and the personal journeys of single women. The program is set to air weekly, on Fridays 6.15- 7.00pm starting January 2024

Ladi Ayodedi, a renowned voice in the media industry, brings years of journalistic experience and a passion for addressing real-life issues that resonate with diverse audiences. With his signature style—bold, insightful, and engaging—he will dive deep into the complex factors that contribute to the challenges single ladies face in their quest for lasting relationships.





HEART MATTERS will feature thought-provoking discussions, expert opinions, and personal testimonies from women of various backgrounds. The show aims to spark meaningful conversations around cultural expectations, career pressures, emotional readiness, and societal biases, offering practical insights and fresh perspectives to listeners.





Speaking about the new venture, Ladi Ayodedi said:

"This program is not about blame or judgment. It’s about understanding the dynamics that shape our choices and creating a platform for open, honest dialogue. I’m excited to embark on this journey with Roots 97.1FM and our listeners."





Roots 97.1FM, known for its commitment to delivering quality content that informs, inspires, and entertains, is thrilled to welcome Ladi Ayodedi to its lineup of dynamic hosts. Ladi Ayodedi's expertise and authenticity are unmatched says the CEO of Roots 97.1FM, kunle onime, This program aligns with our mission to tackle relevant issues and foster connection within our community."





Listeners can tune in to Roots 97.1FM or stream the show online via our App , radio garden or other social media handles to catch the premiere episode. Join Ladi Ayodedi as he uncovers the untold stories and realities behind modern singleness in a refreshing and empowering way.

Roots 97.1FM is the first and only dedicated Reggae Radio station in Nigeria and committed to delivering diverse and thought-provoking programming to its audience. With a focus on community, culture, and connection, the station continues to set the standard for quality radio content.