Goodluck Jonathan Pay Condolence Visit To Family Of His Former ADC Moses Jitoboh

byCKN NEWS -
 Former President Goodluck Jonathan has paid a condolence visit to the family of his former ADC DIG Moses Jitoboh 

This was his post on the visit 

"I paid a condolence visit to the Jitoboh family in Abuja to sympathize with them on the death of  Moses Jitoboh, who served as my Aide-de -Camp (ADC) and Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO) at the State House,Abuja . 



Jitoboh was an intelligent and committed police officer who served our country, Nigeria, diligently and grew in the service to  become a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)  in the Nigerian  Police Force. May God comfort his family and grant his soul eternal rest. "

- GEJ

