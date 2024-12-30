Goodluck Jonathan Pay Condolence Visit To Family Of His Former ADC Moses Jitoboh

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has paid a condolence visit to the family of his former ADC DIG Moses Jitoboh

This was his post on the visit

"I paid a condolence visit to the Jitoboh family in Abuja to sympathize with them on the death of Moses Jitoboh, who served as my Aide-de -Camp (ADC) and Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO) at the State House,Abuja .





Jitoboh was an intelligent and committed police officer who served our country, Nigeria, diligently and grew in the service to become a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Nigerian Police Force. May God comfort his family and grant his soul eternal rest. "

- GEJ