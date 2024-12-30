Young Lady Dies A Day After Her Wedding

A young Nigerian woman, Hauwa Haruna has passed away a day after her wedding. 

Hauwa, from Bakeko community in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger state, got married on Friday, December 27, 2024 and d!ed on Saturday, December 28.

A Facebook user, Jibrin Ndana confirmed the sad news in a post on Sunday, December 29, after paying a condolence visit to the deceased’s parents.

According to him, Hauwa’s father revealed that she had been ill but insisted on proceeding with her wedding. 

“Tragic Demise of Hauwa Haruna. On December 28, 2024, I paid a condolence visit to the family of late Hauwa Haruna, a resident of Kofar Banwuya Takolatsu, Bida, Niger State,” he wrote. 

“According to her biological father, Mallam Haruna, Hauwa had been ill but was responding to treatment. 

 

“Despite her condition, she insisted on proceeding with her wedding, which was scheduled for Friday, December 27, 2024.

 

“Tragically, Hauwa passed away on December 28, 2024, just a day after her wedding. She hailed from the Bakeko Community under Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State. May Allah grant her soul eternal rest in Al-Janatul Firdaus.”

