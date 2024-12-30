Breaking : 125,000 Barrels Warri Refinery Begins Production

This was disclosed by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari during a tour of the facility on Monday.

The 125, 000 barrels per day Warri Refining & Petrochemicals Company (WRPC) in Warri, Delta State is now up and running.

This was disclosed by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari during a tour of the facility on Monday.

Before the tour of the facility began, Kyari was seen addressing the team, saying “We are taking you through our plant. This plant is running. Although it is not 100 per cent complete, we are still in the process. Many people think these things are not real. They think real things are not possible in this country. We want you to see that this is real.”

Among the tour team was the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed.

Located at the Ekpan, Uwvie, and Ubeji, Warri, the Petrochemical plant produces 13,000 million tons per annum (MTA) of polypropylene and 18,000 MTA of carbon black.

Commissioned in 1978 and managed by the NNPCL, the WRPC was built to supply markets in the south and southwest regions of Nigeria.

The mechanical completion of the facility was earlier scheduled for completion in the first quarter of this year, according to the spokesperson for the NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye.

“Warri should be done by Q1 (first quarter) 2024,” he stated.

The other two include the old and new Port Harcourt Refining Company in Rivers State, and the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company in Kaduna State.

The development comes following the commencement of crude refining at the old Port Harcourt Refinery recently.





Video Clip via Channels TV Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1DgvyBTq6S/

