Plane Crash Claims 30 Lives On Christmas Day

About 30 people have died following the crash of a passenger plane carrying 67 people in Kazakhstan on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024.

The Central Asian country’s Emergencies Ministry reported that 25 people, including three children, survived the crash.

The plane was flying from Azerbaijan to Russia when it crashed and caught fire near the city of Aktau. The cause of the accident remains unknown.





Reports suggest the plane was diverted due to heavy fog and was forced to make an emergency landing about 3km (1.8 miles) from Aktau.

Verified footage shows the plane descending rapidly with its landing gear deployed.

Moments later, it appears to attempt a landing before a massive fireball erupts.

The plane had 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board, mostly Azerbaijani nationals, along with some passengers from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, according to the transport ministry.