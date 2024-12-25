Court Orders Release Of Miyetti Allah President

An Abuja High Court has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the detained President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, pending his trial.





Justice Mohammed Zubairu, a vacation judge, made the order after an ex-parte motion moved by Bodejo’s counsel, Reuben Atabo, SAN. The motion, marked: M/16976/2024, was filed on December 19, praying the court to order Bodejo’s release from DSS detention pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application.





The court ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, and the Director-General of the DSS, Mr. Adeola Ajayi, to immediately admit Bodejo to administrative bail.





This development comes after Bodejo’s family reported that he was arrested on December 9 by Nigerian Army officers from the 117 Battalion in Maliya, Nasarawa State. His lawyer alleged that he was held at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) facility in Abuja until December 18, when he was transferred to the DSS.