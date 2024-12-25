CKN Foundation Empowers Widows In It's 2024 Reachout Programme

CKN Foundation once again this year through its empowerment programme brought relief to some widows across the country

Beneficiaries of this year's empowerment were drawn from Umungwa and Umuokeh villages in Obowo LGA of Imo State

Others were drawn Lagos and other States

In all , over 50 beneficiaries were touched as part of the foundation's annual empowerment









The Chief Executive of CKN Foundation, Chief Chris Kehinde Nwandu ( Omereoha 1 of Umuokeh Obowo ) said the Foundation was founded because of the need to reach out to the most venerables in the society

According to him , funds were donated by his friends annually to support the programme

The programme which is in it's 8th year has empowered over 400 widows

Some of the beneficiaries thanked CKN Foundation and it's partners for their generous donations , they prayed for God's continuous blessing towards them and their families







