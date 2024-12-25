People Should Date 10 years Before Marriage ... Wiz Khalifa

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Renowned American rapper Wiz Khalifa shared his perspective on relationships and marriage during a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

He suggested that couples should date for at least 10 years before considering marriage.

According to Wiz, this extended courtship period enables individuals to develop a deeper understanding of each other, their families, and the realities of living together.

He emphasised the significance of gaining this insight before making a lifelong commitment.

“People should date for 10 years before getting married because that’s long enough to know the person, their family, and who you’re going to deal with when you move in together”, he said. 


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال