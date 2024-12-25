People Should Date 10 years Before Marriage ... Wiz Khalifa

Renowned American rapper Wiz Khalifa shared his perspective on relationships and marriage during a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

He suggested that couples should date for at least 10 years before considering marriage.

According to Wiz, this extended courtship period enables individuals to develop a deeper understanding of each other, their families, and the realities of living together.

He emphasised the significance of gaining this insight before making a lifelong commitment.

“People should date for 10 years before getting married because that’s long enough to know the person, their family, and who you’re going to deal with when you move in together”, he said.



