Asue Ighodalo Greets Edo People, Says A Brighter Future Lies Ahead

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September governorship election in Edo State, Dr Asue Ighodalo, has sent warm Christmas greetings to the people of the state, assuring them that a brighter future lies ahead.





Ighodalo, in a statement issued by Team Asue Media Organization (TAMO) and signed by Erhabor Emokpae in Benin City on Tuesday night, said "This season reminds us of the importance of love, compassion, and hope — values that are essential not only in our personal lives but also in building the fabric of our communities and our great state."





The statement further reads:

" It is a time to extend our hands to those in need, to show kindness to our neighbors and foster a sense of belonging among all of us. Let us, therefore, embrace the true meaning of Christmas by reaching out to those who may be struggling, whether they are facing financial hardships, health challenges, or simply the loneliness which situations beyond their control have imposed on them. Let us remember that the smallest acts of kindness can create ripples of hope that extend far beyond our immediate circles.





" My great people of Edo State, as we celebrate this joyous season of Christmas, I want to take a moment to reflect on the journey we have shared, our struggles and our triumphs; the uncertainties of past events and the hope we carry together; these are not just fleeting moments but the foundation of who we are as a people.





" Let's remember that in times of adversity, true strength comes not from winning every battle but from holding on to our faith, unity and shared vision for a better tomorrow.





" Remember, a brighter future for Edo State lies ahead on a Pathway to Prosperity where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.





" Together, we can work towards building a community that thrives on mutual respect, understanding, and collaboration. The challenges we face may seem daunting, but with unity of purpose, we shall overcome them. Let us, therefore, be inspired by the can-do spirit of the average Edo man, woman, young and old. I assure you all that a brighter tomorrow awaits us and generations to come.





" Thanks for your unrelenting support, for your trust in me and your enduring faith in this great state of ours. Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year."