Gov Eno Visits Late Ben Udowa's Family , Condoles Them Over His Demise

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has commiserated with the wife and other members of the family of the late Barr. Ben Udowa.

The Governor registered his condolences when he visited the family in Eket, shortly after attending the Christmas service at All Nations Christian Ministry Int'l.

He noted that though, he had earlier sent the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah and other government functionaries, to condole with the family when he received the sad news, he couldn't afford not to personally visit to condole with them.

Governor Eno described the demise of Udowa as a tragic and monumental loss to the State and beyond.

He assured the family that they were not alone as the State will stand by them in this moment of grief.

Responding, Mr Samuel Udowa, younger brother of the deceased, appreciated the Governor for making out time to visit and commiserate with the family.

He noted that having sent a delegation to condole with the family, the Governor could have decided not to come, but his visit is a pointer to his compassionate disposition and demonstration of love for his people.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, members of the State Executive Council, and many others.

Before his demise in an accident , the late Barr. Ben Udowa was the Executive Director, Other Investments at the Akwa Ibom State Investment Corporation (AKICORP).