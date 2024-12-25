Ibadan Stampede: Princess Naomi's Mother Cries ,Calls For Release Of Daughter

The mother of detained former wife of Ooni of Ife, Princess Naomi has called for her release 

The woman in a post on social media was seen crying and calling for her daughter's immediate release 

Princess Naomi has been detained at Ibadan Correctional facility over her role in the tragic incident that led to the death of 35 children 

She alongside others including Mr Oriyomi Hamzat of Agidigbo FM were remanded at the prison by a Magistrate court pending the determination of their bail application 

According to her mother, the incident that happened in Ibadan was quite unfortunate 

She claimed her daughter has been organising same event for ten years without any incident 

