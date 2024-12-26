Afe Babalola Chamber Loses Prominent Lawyer To Death

The Chamber of Afe Babalola SAN has lost one of its prominent lawyer in the person of Mr Bola Alonge

Mr Alonge apart from being a lawyer was a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police

He hails from Ijesha , Osun State and an Alumnus of University of Ibadan

Alonge was described as an indefatigable retired senior Police officer, detailed crime investigator, bomb disposal expert, consummate youth activist and former President of the University of Ibadan Students' Union

He died few days ago from an undisclosed illness

He is survived by his wife and children