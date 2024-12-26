Afe Babalola Chamber Loses Prominent Lawyer To Death

byCKN NEWS -
0


 The Chamber of Afe Babalola SAN has lost one of its prominent lawyer in the person of Mr Bola Alonge 

Mr Alonge apart from being a lawyer was a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police 

He hails from  Ijesha , Osun State  and an Alumnus of University of Ibadan  

Alonge was described as an indefatigable retired senior Police officer, detailed crime investigator, bomb disposal expert, consummate youth activist and former President of the University of Ibadan Students' Union

He died few days ago from an undisclosed illness

He is survived by his wife and children 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال