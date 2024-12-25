Police Kill Three Notorious Kidnappers In Imo,Lose Two Officers

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by CSP Oladimeji have killed their suspected notorious kidnappers in a gun battle in Orogwe, Owerri West Local Government Area.





The operatives also arrested two of the suspects, namely David Ifeanyichukwu ‘m’ (20yrs) and Abuchi Joseph, ‘m’ (24yrs), as they successfully dismantled their gang allegedly involved in high-profile kidnapping and armed robbery in the state.





Police spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, in a statement, said the gang was responsible for the abduction of one Osuji Caleb Chimereze and three others on November 12, 2024, during which they stole a Mercedes Benz and other valuables.





The operation which according to Okoye followed extensive investigation and intelligence gathering, unfortunately resulted in the death of two officers of the command.

Also, while the operatives recovered six AK-47 rifles, 113 rounds of ammunition, a locally made gun, and two stolen vehicles during the confrontation, the Imo Command’s spokesman said efforts are in place to capture the other escaped members of the gang.





“In light of the upcoming holiday season, the Imo State Police Command under the leadership of CP Aboki Danjuma is intensifying patrols and security operations in synergy with other security agencies, to ensure a hitch-free yuletide,” he said.





“The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via 0803 477 3600, as the police continue their fight against crime and work to ensure the safety of all residents.”



