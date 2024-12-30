Oluwo Of Iwo Backs Introduction Of Sharia Law In South West

The Oluwo of Iwo, Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has backed the idea of implementing Sharia law in the South-West, arguing that it is within the constitutional rights of Muslims.

Some netizens recently took to social media, reacting differently to the news of the planned inauguration of a Sharia Court in Oyo State.





In a now-viral flyer shared on X, the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, announced its plans to inaugurate a Sharia Court in Oyo town and its environs in January 2025.





While some netizens expressed support for the announcement, others strongly criticised it.





Opponents argue that establishing a Sharia court in the South West, a region predominantly inhabited by Yoruba people, undermines the area’s cultural and religious diversity, where no single faith is dominant.





Reacting to the development in an interview with The Punch, Oba Akanbi explained that elements of Sharia law have existed in the South-West for over a century, particularly in Iwo, which hosts a Sharia college.





He cited Sharia-compliant banking systems as evidence of its practice in the region and highlighted the framework’s relevance for addressing issues like inheritance, marriage, and divorce among Muslims.





The monarch clarified that Sharia law applies exclusively to Muslims and is not meant to interfere with the practices of other religions.





He emphasised that its implementation should not provoke concerns from non-Muslims, noting that constitutional provisions guarantee religious freedoms and the right of Muslims to choose Sharia as a legal framework.





He said, “We have Sharia banks in the South-West, and these banks operate according to Sharia law. Sharia law has been in Iwo for over 100 years, and there is a Sharia college in Iwo. It’s the right of Muslims to choose customary law or the high court.





“Many Muslims feel disenfranchised when it comes to the sharing of inheritance and divorce matters. Western education doesn’t understand the ways of Muslim divorce, marriage, and inheritance. Sharia law is in the constitution of Nigeria, and it’s visible in the North, where there are Nigerians. Anywhere we have Muslims, there is Sharia.





“If any other person likes it, they can convert to Islam, and Muslims can also convert to Christianity. Everyone is free. Sharia shouldn’t be a problem for other religions. No government can deny Muslims their inalienable rights.”



