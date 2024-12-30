My Mother, Son Died One Week After My Daughter’s Wedding ... Jigawa Governor

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, on Sunday, remarked that his son, Abdulwahab, and mother, Hajiya Maryam, died about a week after he gave out the hand of his daughter, Fatiha, in marriage.

It was reported that the governor’s son died last week in a road crash barely 24 hours after his mother died of an illness.

On Sunday, Gombe State Governor and Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Yahaya, led a delegation on a condolence visit to Kafin Hausa town in Jigawa State, to sympathise with Namadi.





In his remarks, the Jigawa governor thanked his Gombe counterpart for standing by him, both in good and bad times, noting that Yahaya was also at his daughter’s wedding, a week before the tragic incidents.





“Your Excellency, just a week ago, you were in Jigawa State to attend my daughter’s wedding Fatiha, and now you are here again to sympathise with us over the tragic losses of our mother and son. This demonstrates your love for us and exceptional leadership style. We cannot thank you enough, Your Excellency,” Namadi said.

Earlier, Yahaya urged Namadi to take solace in God, describing Namadi’s experience as an extraordinary test of faith.

“What Allah takes belongs to Him, and what He gives is also His, for everything occurs at its appointed time according to His will.

“As Muslims, we firmly believe that Allah’s destiny cannot be questioned. On this note, I urge you to remain steadfast and embrace Allah’s will.

“On behalf of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and the Government of Gombe State, I extend our heartfelt condolences to you and the people of Jigawa State. May Allah forgive their souls and grant them Aljannat Firdaus,” Yahaya said.