Seyi Tinubu Reviewing Guard Of Honour, Gross Violation Of Military Tradition.. Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a ex-Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Demcoratic Party, Bode George, yesterday, slammed one of President Tinubu’s sons, Seyi, for reviewing a guard of honour mounted by a group of young men in Nigerian military uniforms.





The two were reacting to a viral video of President Tinubu’s son reviewing a military-like guard of honour by youths in Ogun State.





While the former Vice President demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, labelling it a gross violation of military tradition, George described the act as unprecedented and inappropriate.





Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, expressed outrage over the event, calling it an aberration for any branch of the armed forces to organize a formal parade for a non-designated public figure.





Ibe quoted his principal as saying: “It is with utter dismay and concern that Nigerians were subjected to a nauseating video circulating online, where a group of young men, armed and in full military procession, bestowed upon the President’s son unwarranted military honours.”





Atiku further queried the legitimacy of the military-like outfit involved, stating that the so-called group, the “Nigeria Cadet Network,” is not a recognized entity within the Nigerian Armed Forces.





He emphasized the disturbing fact that the name “Cadet,” associated with young, formally trained military personnel, was exploited by civilians to tarnish the esteemed traditions of the military.





He said: “In an effort to uncover the truth behind this shameless procession, we instructed our legal team and military experts to investigate the so-called ‘Nigeria Cadet Network.’





“To no one’s surprise, it was revealed that the group is not a legally registered entity. What is even more alarming is the brazen use of firearms by civilians in this so-called parade, at a time illegal arms’ proliferation is at a dangerous high in our country.





“The legitimacy of the ‘Nigeria Cadet Network’ and its use of the title ‘Cadet’ when it is not a registered entity. The origin and legality of the firearms displayed by members of the ‘Nigeria Cadet Network.’

“The propriety of the military honours granted to the President’s son by non-commissioned civilians under the protection of security personnel.”

The former Vice President stressed that preserving the integrity of the Nigerian Armed Forces was paramount.

He said: “If it is determined that any legal violations were committed by the President’s son or members of the so-called ‘Nigeria Cadet Network,’ it is the constitutional duty of Nigerian security agencies to ensure that the law takes its course and those responsible are held accountable.”

It’s inappropriate— Bode George

Also reacting to the development, former military governor of Ondo State, George, described the act as irresponsible.

George, however, advised Seyi to avoid being drawn into actions that could harm his reputation or that of his father.

He noted that even during the military era, the children of Heads of State never performed such acts.

The PDP leader said: “Even when we had Military Heads of State, not one of their children ever dared to take a quarter guard salute.’’

George further cited the example of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s son, who is a Brigadier in the Nigerian Army but never represented his father in such a manner.





He advised Seyi Tinubu to steer clear of individuals encouraging him to take on roles or actions that could spark criticism or controversy.





George emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum and respecting boundaries to preserve public trust and confidence in leadership.







