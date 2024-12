A medical doctor has been allegedly poisoned to death by his siblings

According to one Samuel Okenyi who postedthe news on sicial media , the Medical Doctor identified as Dr Tony was allegedly poisoned by envious village brothers on 26th December 2024 while drinking in his village Nnenu in Obingwa LGA of Abia State





No further information was provided, but it was gathered that the Nigerian Police is already investigating the matter

No motive has been given for the dastardly act