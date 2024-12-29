Breaking:Former US President Jimmy Carter Dies At 100

Former President Jimmy Carter is dead at the age of 100.  His son said he died Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia.  

He is the longest-lived former President in our nation's history. 

The former peanut farmer and Georgia governor became the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 after beating Republican Incumbent President Gerald Ford in the 1976 election.  

His wife Rosalynn  [[ ROSE-uh-lynn ]] Carter passed away at the couple's home in November 2023 at the age of 96.  

He is survived by his four children and several grandchildren.

