Nigeria On Life Support When Tinubu Assumed Office... Godswill Akpabio

Speaking at his 2024 Constituency Briefing and Empowerment Programme held at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium, Akpabio, appealed to Nigerians to support the President’s efforts in addressing the nation’s economic challenges.

Recounting a conversation with President Tinubu about the state of the economy, Akpabio shared:

“I once asked him, ‘Are you excited about being president after seeing the economy left behind by Emefiele?’ He replied, ‘I must tell you, I didn’t know it was this bad.’”

Akpabio expressed optimism in Tinubu’s ability to navigate the challenges, drawing on his record as a former Lagos State governor.

“You did it in Lagos, and you will do it again for Nigeria. It’s just a matter of time. We are praying for you, and God will grant you the wisdom to lead us to El Dorado,” Akpabio said.

