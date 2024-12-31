Sunday Ude-Okoye Takes Over As PDP National Secretary





About 11 days after the sack of former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sam Anyanwu by the Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu, the party’s former National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye has assumed office as the new substantive National Secretary of the main opposition party.

Ude-Okoye who resumed along with few members of the party at PDP National Secretariat in Wadata House in Abuja amid the Yuletide holidays said reported to office in compliance with the court judgement and to inspect the facility before staff return to work after the break

On December 20, the Court of Appeal affirmed the nomination of Ude-Okoye as replacement for Samuel Anyanwu as the PDP National Secretary. He is to complete the remaining tenure created by the automatic vacancy in the office of party’s National Secretary when Anyanwu as candidate to run for Imo State Governorship position in 2023.

The Court in a lead Judgement delivered by Justice Ridwan Abdullahi described Anyawu’s claim to office of PDP National Secretary despite contesting and emerging as party’s governorship candidate as a grave violation of its constitution and declared that his Appeal against the lower court judgement lacked merit.



