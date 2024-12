Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi has been confirmed as first female Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja

She was appointed as the VC of the University which has been renamed Yakubu Gowon University Abuja on Tuesday

The Governing Council of the University under the chairmanship of Saddiq Ismaila Kaita approved the appointment of Aisha Sani Maikudi as the seventh substantive vice-chancellor of the University.

More details later