Military Arrest Two Terrorists Arms Suppliers

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops on internal security operations have apprehended two terrorist ammunition couriers, 256 other suspects, and neutralised 148 terrorists within one week.

The DHQ’s Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Buba said the troops also rescued 291 hostages, arrested 51 suspected oil thieves and recovered stolen crude worth N798.1m.

He said the suspected ammunition couriers, identified as Danweri and Abubakar Hamza, were apprehended in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He added that the troops also within the week, recovered 146 assorted weapons and 2,599 assorted ammunition, comprising two PKT guns, 72 AK47 rifles, 33 fabricated rifles, 28 dane guns, among others.

Others, according to him, included 1,596 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 636 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 111 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammo, 114 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 25 rounds of 9mm ammo and 98 live cartridges.

Also recovered are three baofeng radios, three vehicles, 36 motorcycles, 40 mobile phones and the sum of N1.8m among other items

“Meanwhile, in the Niger Delta area, troops discovered and destroyed 66 illegal refining sites, 68 crude oil cooking ovens, 13 dugout pits, 41 boats and 45 storage tanks.

“Other items recovered include; four speedboats, one pumping machine, 150 drums, one generator, two motorcycles, two mobile phones, one drone and five vehicles among others.

“Troops also recovered 657,470 litres of stolen crude oil, 127,870 litres of illegally refined AGO and 5,000 litres of DPK,” he said.



