Bukayo Saka Undergoes Surgery , Out For Weeks

Bukayo Saka posts picture from hospital bed after Arsenal star undergoes surgery and faces months on sidelines

Bukayo Saka has given fans a health update after undergoing surgery.

Mikel Arteta confirmed the Arsenal star would be undergoing surgery after he was hit with a hamstring injury during their 5-1 win at Crystal Palace before Christmas.

Saka, 23, limped off the pitch at Selhurst Park with fears he could be out for a prolonged period of time.

And those fears came true when Arteta confirmed his star man would need surgery.

He said: "yes Bukayo had a procedure and everything went well, but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks.

"I said many weeks, so I think it will be more than two months. I don't know exactly how much longer."

Saka has now undergone his operation and provided anxious Gooners with an update on his health by releasing a picture on Instagram.



