Gunmen Abduct Anglican Priest, Wife, Children In Ondo, Demand N75m Ransom

An Anglican cleric has been abducted along with his wife and children by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the Akoko axis of the northern senatorial district of Ondo State.

The cleric, Rev. Canon Olowolagba, was kidnapped with his family while in transit along the Ise Akoko-Iboropa road in the Akoko North-East Local Council Area of the state.

With the development creating tension and panic in Ikaram-Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Council, the hometown of the cleric, residents of the community had engaged in fervent prayers for the divine release of the victims.

While disclosing the incident to newsmen in Akure, the state capital, the Bishop of Akoko Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev. Babajide Bada, stated that the family was abducted on Sunday between 4:00 pm and 5:30 pm.

He said, “The man involved is Reverend Olowolagba. He was travelling from Ipesi with his wife, Mrs. Olowolagba, and their 16-year-old daughter, Goodness Olowolagba, a 100-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), who came for a holiday at home, and a nine-year-old girl staying with them, identified as Idowu.

“They drove from Ipesi through Isua Akoko. And when they got to between Isua and Ise-Akoko, they were kidnapped. And we did not know, until the following morning, when their members discovered that they didn’t get to Ikaram, where they were going. And they were not also at home.

“Since then, those who kidnapped them have been calling. They called to ask for a million ransom. And we said that’s very unreasonable.

“Later, they said N10 million. But when we gathered some money to go and secure their release, they changed to another million. That is why the Reverend and the wife, including the two children are still there.”

However, the Bishop said the kidnappers had insisted on a N75 million ransom before they could set free the victims.

“Presently, Amotekun and the hunters are combing the bush, to ensure the victims are rescued from their abductors.”

However, members of the organization the wife belongs, ‘Ẹgbẹ Akọ́mọlédè’ have been raising money to secure the release of the victims with each member contributing N2000 each.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omilani, said she was yet to be briefed on the incident, particularly that the case was not reported.

The Commander of the State Security Network codename Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye said the incident happened last week. He said Amotekun Corps was working with other security agencies to secure the release of the victims.



