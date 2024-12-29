Kano Shuts Tomatoes Market Over Prostitution, Adultery

The Garun Mallam Local Government Area of Kano State has shut down the Kwanar Gafan Tomato Market allegedly turned into place of prostitution, adultery, homosexuality and other immoral activities.

It was reliably gathered that the alleged immorality being perpetrated by some youths and married women within the premises of the market prompted the local council authority to take the action to restore sanity at the market.

The Council’s Chairman, Aminu Kadawa, who confirmed the development, said all occupants in the market were given a seven-day ultimatum to vacate the premises or face the full wrath of the law.

He said: “Looking at how the market has become a centre for prostitution and other immoral activities contrary to the purpose of the market, it has to be closed indefinitely to restore sanity.”

The local government chairman added that a date would be announced on when the market will be reopened for normal activities.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Tourism and Management, Aisha Saji, who hailed the decision, said during her tenure as Commissioner for Women Affairs, she led a team of security personnel and Hisbah officials in a raid at the same market, where 43 individuals, including 34 females and nine males aged between 15 and 18, were arrested for prostitution and illegal sale of alcoholic substances.

“Shockingly, 14 of the arrested individuals were confirmed to be HIV-positive, with 10 aware of their status, while four were unaware.

“The suspects hailed not only from Kano, but also from neighbouring states, including Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Benue and Taraba,” she said.

The Commissioner further recalled that during her tenure she also wrote a report recommending demolition of the market for construction of a skill acquisition centre to address unemployment, among others, in the area.

“This closure should not just mark the end of immoral activities but also serve as a stepping stone for development.