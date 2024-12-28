IGP Warns Officers Against Misuse Of Name

The Nigeria Police Force is concerned about the persistent unprofessional conduct of a few Police officers which undermines the standards and reputation of the Nigeria Police Force. Despite repeated warnings and disciplinary actions taken against those who have been exposed, some officers are still engaging in these shameful acts that erode public trust.

Even more alarming is the fraudulent use of the name and office of the Inspector-General of Police to perpetrate these illegal acts. The intention behind this tactic is to intimidate victims into believing that the IGP is aware, and approves of their illegal activities. As a result, victims are often deterred from reporting these incidents to higher authorities.

We urge members of the public to report any misconduct by Police Officers to their superiors, the Heads of the Complaint Response Units (CRU) in their states or the Commissioner of Police in the state. Contact information for the CRU in all states has been published previously.

Members of the public are therefore advised to exercise caution when approached by officers or individuals claiming connections with the IGP or any senior officer for the purpose of influence or favour. In such instances, we urge you to immediately report such cases to the Nigeria Police Force via: DCP Akin Fakorede, Head, IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja – 08184077076; ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja – 08037168147; CSP Taiwo Oyewale, Head, IGP Special Investigation Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja – 08069318238; SP Sherriff Lawal, ADC (Aide-de-Camp) to the IGP – 08094712605.

The Nigeria Police Force assures all Nigerians of its commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. We encourage the public to collaborate with us by reporting any suspicious activities to ensure that justice and fairness prevail at all times.



