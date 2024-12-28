NCC Authorize Disconnection Of Networks From MTN Over Unpaid Charges

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has authorized the disconnection of Exchange Telecommunications Limited from the network of MTN Nigeria due to unpaid interconnect charges.

Exchange Telecommunications, a local and international interconnect carrier, was found to have no sufficient justification for the non-settlement of its financial obligations, according to the NCC.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 27, Reuben Muoka, NCC's director of public affairs, confirmed the decision.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission hereby notifies the public that approval has been granted for the disconnection of Exchange Telecommunications Limited (Exchange) from MTN Nigeria Communications Limited (MTN) as a result of non-settlement of interconnect charges,” the statement read.

“Exchange was notified of the application and was given an opportunity to comment and state its case. The Commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Exchange does not have sufficient reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges.”

The commission clarified that the disconnection aligns with Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, and the Guidelines on Procedure for Granting Approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators, 2012.

“At the expiration of 5 (Five) days from the date of this notice, MTN will discontinue passing voice and data traffic through Exchange and will, thereafter, utilise alternative channels in interconnecting with other Network Service Providers,” the NCC stated.

The commission further noted that the disconnection would remain in effect until otherwise determined by the NCC.