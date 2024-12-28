Three Young Siblings Found Wandering In Abeokuta.

The police is looking to reunite three siblings with their family after they were found wandering the streets in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

A Good Samaritan named Junaid Oluwakemi was in her office at VIO Kotopo today, Dec. 27 2024, when she noticed the three children wandering the streets without any clear purpose. When she approached them, they were unable to provide satisfactory answers regarding where they were headed, prompting her to take them to the nearest police station station at about 1:04 PM.

The children, clearly siblings, are Adenekan David, a 7-year-old male; Adenekan Opeyemi Aje, a 4-year-old female; and Adenekan Ayisa, a 2-year-old female.

The Anti-Crime section is currently investigating and making concerted efforts to reunite the children with their parents.