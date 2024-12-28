FCT , Plateau Police Commands Speak On VDM Alleged Missing N180m

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has stated that it is not aware of, nor investigating, the alleged disappearance of ₦180 million from the account of a Non-Governmental Organisation owned by social media commentator Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

In an Instagram video shared on Friday, Otse claimed that ₦180 million had been transferred from the NGO’s account to an unknown account, leaving only ₦20 million.

“I’ve not been myself these past few days.

“Somebody hacked into the NGO website, and ₦180 million is missing. Thankfully, we’ve tracked the person, and one suspect has been arrested.

“The account is now on PND (Post No Debit). There’s ₦20 million left, while ₦160 million was diverted. We’re heading to Jos to recover the money.”

However, his claims have sparked scepticism, with many questioning the credibility of his explanation.

When contacted on Saturday, the FCT Police Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, clarified that the command was not involved in the matter.

Adeh stated, “The FCT Police Command is not aware of any case involving VDM’s missing funds and is not conducting any investigation into it. The individual in question should be contacted to clarify where the matter was reported, as there is no record of such a case with the FCT Police Command.”

Efforts to reach the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, for comment, were unsuccessful, as calls to his line went unanswered.

He also had not responded to a message sent to him regarding the matter at the time of filing this report.

Also the Plateau State police command has denied involvement in the investigation into the alleged hacking incident of VeryDarkMan’s NGO and diversion of N180 million from the account.

Reacting to the report made by VDM in a video shared on his social media, the spokesperson of the command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said the command has not received any report from the social critic and that the crime was not committed within their jurisdiction.

“The matter is not reported to us. We are not the ones handling the matter because the crime was not committed within our jurisdiction. If he said he is coming to Jos, that does not mean that we are the ones handling the case.

The crime happened in Abuja. So, he is not coming to Jos to report an incident that did not happen within our jurisdiction. If he reported the case at the Force CID level, it is the Force PRO who can speak about it.

If he reported the case at the FCT Command level, it would be a different thing. Of course, the Force PPRO can talk about it as well. If he can get police officers from where he reported the case, they can all come together to Jos and do their investigation.

After that, they can report back to where they came from and continue from there. But we can’t talk on a matter that did not happen within our jurisdiction” Alabo said

VDM in the video he released on Friday claimed that hackers diverted N180 million from his NGO’s account and that one of the hackers has been arrested in Jos, Plateau state. He stated that he was on his way to Jos with one of the detectives handling the matter.