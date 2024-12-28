Enugu Police Command Denies Reports Of Demanding N25,000 To Trace Nissing UNN Student

The Enugu State Police has reacted to claims made by a lawyer that its officers asked the distraught father of a missing University of Nigeria Nsukka undergraduate, Flourish Nkwachi Uzodimma to pay N25, 000 for tracking. A Nigerian lawyer, Barr. Ege Obetta, had made the claim on social media on Friday, December 27.





Reacting to the allegation, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, dismissed the allegation., His statement reads





‘’The Enugu State Police did not abandon the search for the alleged missing Flourish Nkwachi Uzodimma, nor was her father, one Charles Uzodimma, asked to rescue his daughter after allegedly paying a ₦25,000 tracking fee. The claims made by one Barrister Ege Obetta on X and sensationalised in a report by Sahara Reporters in their usual acts of junk journalism are misleading and baseless.





Flourish, an 18-year-old first-year Computer Robotics student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), left her parents’ residence in Owerre-Eze Orba, Udenu LGA, on November 28, 2024, to an unknown destination. On December 3, 2024, her father, accompanied by the Chief Security Officer of UNN, reported her disappearance to the Nsukka Urban Police Station. Despite his insistence that the case be treated as mere information, the police initiated an investigation.





Mr. Uzodimma independently engaged a private tracker, allegedly paying ₦25,000, but efforts to track her phone were unsuccessful as it was switched off. Later, Mr. Uzodimma informed the police that Flourish was seen in a Facebook photo with another girl he had warned her against associating with. The girl’s phone number was tracked to Calabar, Cross River State.





Contrary to claims of police inaction, Mr. Uzodimma stopped collaborating with the police, hampering the investigation. The case remains under investigation, but progress has been hindered by the non-cooperation of Flourish’s parents. Sensationalising the matter serves no purpose and detracts from the ongoing efforts to resolve it. ‘’