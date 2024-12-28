As Olamide And Asake Finally Part Ways .. CKN Perspective

AS BADOO AND ASAKE FINALLY PART WAYS ...CKN PERSPECTIVE

The news is allover social media that star artiste Olamide and his protege Asake have parted ways

Though no one could for sure tell what really happened

I learnt at one point that Asake declined Olamide's invitation to perform at his show

Olamide recently held a Christmas show and invited Asake to perform, but the singer didn’t show up. A few days later, Asake unfollowed Olamide and everyone at YBNL on social media, removing any trace of his association with the label.

This is quite unfortunate but not unusual

In as much I wouldn't want to take side with either ,but I'll share the little experience I had during my days as a former Artiste and Promotions Manager

Most often than not , whenever a young struggling artiste gets the opportunity to sign up with a big label , he is always very desperate to sign the deal

Most often than not ,they're not ready to read the contract , they want to sign there and then

Asake himself said same when YBNL gave him a contract, despite Olamide asking him to take his time to study it he refused

Well , years after ,the artiste will come back and tell the whole world he has been cheated

That is where the problem starts , he easily forget where he was coming from and when he was a nobody

Artistes don't just become over night hit , record companies invest so much on them especially in the area of publicity and exposure

As a former Artiste Manager ,I'll tell you that having nice songs is not a guarantee that you'll " blow "

For every good song you have ,there are thousands of talented artistes that have better songs but don't have the opportunity you have

These exposures comes with endorsements, shows and until recently STREAMS

So many artistes make the mistake of believing they have "arrived " and want to go it alone , abandoning their source ( record labels ) only to realise they made a very big mistake

Most of them don't keep to the terms of their contract

Out of ten artistes that leave their labels in that manner , only 3 will eventually make it outside that confine

I can list several Nigerian stars that went into oblivion after taking that risk

I'll be the last person not to admit that record labels don't have their faults too

Some are insincere with their artistes, some get very greedy in their demands

Some don't even pay the artistes their well earned royalties

Back to Asake , he should not be in a hurry to burn the bridges, I know what Olamide did to bring him to this level , if he is parting ways with YBNL it should be on a good note

Tuface remained relevant for a long time after leaving Kennis Music because of the matured way he went about it

No artiste lives forever, everything that has a beginning, will definitely have an end

Chris Kehinde Nwandu, wasca former Artiste and Promotions Manager of Sony Music Nigeria