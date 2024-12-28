Olamide And Asake Part Ways

The news of Olamide, also known as Badoo, and Asake parting ways has indeed been a hot topic across social media. While the exact reasons behind their split remain speculative, several key actions by Asake suggest a definitive parting from YBNL, Olamide's record label.

Reports indicate that Asake did not perform at Olamide's recent Christmas show despite an invitation, which could suggest underlying tensions or a prior decision to part ways.

Asake unfollowed Olamide and all YBNL associates on social media, effectively erasing his connection to the label online. This move is often seen as a clear signal of a professional or personal split.

There's been chatter about Asake's contract with YBNL expiring and him opting not to renew it, choosing to pursue an independent career. This is based on posts found on X, where some users discussed Asake's decision to decline a new contract offer from Olamide.

Given the lack of official statements from either artist, the situation remains open to interpretation. Some fans speculate about personal or professional disagreements, while others see it as a natural progression for an artist like Asake who has grown significantly since joining YBNL. Olamide has a history of fostering talent, and artists moving on from his label to pursue their own paths is not unprecedented.

This split highlights the dynamic nature of the music industry, where artists often seek to redefine or expand their career paths beyond their initial labels. However, without direct confirmation, the reasons behind Asake and Olamide's parting remain a subject of speculation and discussion.