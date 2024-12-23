Anambra Stampede: I Lost 3 Persons.. Businessman

A businessman, Mr. Obele Ugo, has said he lost three persons during the stampede that claimed many lives at the Okija headquarters of the Obijackson Foundation, when people from many communities in Ihiala Local Government Area gathered, weekend, to collect Christmas rice.

This came as some of the organisers of the annual rice event gave insight into what led to the stampede.

Ugo, who spoke amidst tears, said: “I lost three relatives during the stampede. My maternal uncle lost his wife who went for the rice. My two married sisters from Ubahu Agbugba village also lost their lives in the stampede.”





According to him, many families in Okija and beyond lost people, noting that it was an unexpected development as the event has been taking place for the past 14 years without hitches.





Some of the organizers of the event lamented that the good intentions of the Obijackson Foundation were marred due to desperation by the people.





One of them said: “Announcement was made in all the 30 villages in Okija for people to come over and get their palliatives on Saturday and the people were assured that there were enough palliatives for everyone.





“The event was scheduled for 9am on Saturday at the Obijackson Foundation Headquarters, but as early as 12 midnight, people left the comfort of their homes and slept at the gate of the foundation.





“By 4am, the entire foundation was a beehive of activities. Old women, men, the sick and youths already parked themselves at the gate, in order to be the first to collect.





“Around 6am, the vehicles bringing seats to the venue could not find their way into the arena, due to the crowd that gathered behind the gate. When one side of the gate was opened to enable the vehicles enter, it suddenly broke down.





“It was at that moment that the people forced themselves in. Old women and youths were climbing the broken down vehicle into the compound.

“The security operatives, in order to restrict and control the crowd, started driving people back. This caused the stampede as the people were forced back.

“In the melee, people were trampled upon. Most of the people who were affected were those who slept over to be the first to carry rice.”

According to him, “one man who came with his family managed to jump in through the fence, but his wife and child couldn’t. These palliatives were meant for adults and youths, but many families came with toddlers.

“People climbed on top of one another and stepped on the aged and weak during the stampede. It was a chaotic scene and the result was the death of several people. Although the sharing later resumed, some people in the community said the exercise ought to have been suspended on realising that many people had lost their lives.

Those who came at the right time of 8am only heard the story that some people died there earlier and they collected their palliatives without much stress.

“That rice ought not to have been shared the same day after the stampede. Bodies of people’s mothers and wives were littered all over the mortuary”, another person whose family member died said.





Meanwhile, The Anambra State Police Command has said the death toll from the stampede has risen to 22.

In a statement, yesterday, the Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the command had commenced an investigation into the incident and that those who sustained injuries were receiving medical treatment.





According to him: “The Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam, visited the hospital where the victims of the tragic stampede are receiving treatment and regrettably stated that 22 people lost their lives.”





Stampedes, a national tragedy —Shettima





More Nigerians, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, have continued to grieve over the tragedy, with the Vice President describing the recent stampedes as a national tragedy.





He has also offered prayers for victims of the catastrophic occurrence that claimed multiple lives across the country.





Also, same day in Abuja, another tragedy struck when 10 persons died during an annual Christmas food-sharing event at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama.





These incidents followed Wednesday’s stampede at the Islamic High School, Basorun, in Ibadan, Oyo State, where several children lost their lives during a holiday funfair celebration, with others rushed to the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, for medical attention.





In his condolence message, Senator Shettima expressed deep sorrow over the losses, just as he offered prayers and heartfelt condolences.





The Vice President in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, was quoted as saying: “I am extremely saddened by these tragic incidents that have claimed innocent lives. My prayers and thoughts are with the grieving families of all the victims, including those who sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.





“I am particularly distraught by the fact that so many lives of Nigerians, particularly children, have been lost in stampedes that ought to have been avoided through proper planning and organisation.”





Buhari mourns





Also, former President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his grief and extends condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the tragic stampedes in Oyo State, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and Anambra State, in which several lives were lost.

In a message, yesterday, the former President expressed sympathy to governors Seyi Makinde, Oyo State; Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra State, and Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT, and appealed to the leaders to pass on his words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, and wishes of a speedy recovery to those injured in the stampedes.

The former president also sympathized with the Catholic community which is also affected.







