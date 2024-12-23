Gov Otti Donates Free Buses To Transport Abians Home From All Parts Of Nigeria For Xmas

The Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti OFR, has once again approved and mobilised Free Round-Trip Transportation for nearly 1,000 Indigent Abians identified without any means but interested in returning home to celebrate the 2024 Yuletide Season with their families back home from Selected Popular Routes.





The selected pick-up locations/routes, No of Passengers, Inbound and Outbound Dates are as follows:





1. Kaduna - Umuahia | Departure - 22nd December, 2024 | Return - 5th January, 2025.

2. Jos - Umuahia | Departure - 20th December, 2024 | Return - 6th January, 2025.

3. Kano - Umuahia | Departure - 24th December, 2024 | Return - 6th January, 2025.

4. Niger - Umuahia | Departure - 23rd December, 2024 | Return - 4th January, 2025.

5. Maiduguri - Umuahia | Departure - 22nd December, 2024 | Return - 10th January, 2025.

6. Abuja - Umuahia | Departure - 21st December, 2024 | Return - 4th January, 2025.

7. Lagos - Umuahia | Departure - 21st & 22nd December, 2024 and further with 29 buses on rolling bases.





Abia State Government entered into partnerships with various credible and safety-conscious transport companies to undertake mass transit of Abians to Umuahia





The Expression of Interest and Arrangement were Collated, Reviewed, and Processed by Abia State Liaison Offices at Lagos and Abia State in collaboration with the various Abia-based Associations, working with the Office of the Executive Governor.